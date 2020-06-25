In this WWDC, which Tim Cook has already classified as historical, Apple has announced the transition from Macs to Apple Silicon processors. Apple has been working on this transition for many years And now, after the official announcement, we are getting to know some details such as support for windows, the possibility of running iPhone or iPad apps directly from the App Store or the new recovery options.

Support for Windows virtualization

Through Rosetta 2 Apple ensures that apps that are still compiled to run on x86 architecture they will be translated, part at installation time, part through JIT, so they can run on Apple Silicon processors. This software, which will help users who use outdated software, comes with several important details.

The most important of them is that Rosetta will not be able to translate virtualization apps. In the first instance this means that tools like VMWare or Parallels, which allow us to run Windows on our Mac, will stop working, at least until developers present a native virtualization solution. As for the Boot Camp, which allows us to install Windows on the Mac natively, Apple has not announced any similar functions.

Other details include the fact that Rosetta will not translate kernel extensions and that it doesn’t support some newer instruction sets like AVX, AVX2 or AVX512.

IPhone or iPad apps on Mac

Another great novelty of future Apple silicon Macs is the ability to run iOS or iPadOS apps directly on the computer. Thanks to the fact that these Macs will have the same processor architecture as the iPhone or iPad, any app that we download from the App Store can be run directly on the Mac.

With this step the iOS / iPadOS and Mac App Store will be unified into one, although, at least for now, developers will be able to disable that portability if they wish. Without a doubt, that the Mac can enjoy the huge ecosystem of applications that is available for iPhone or iPad It will be a great step forward for the platform.

New recovery options

Currently, Macs include several recovery options that we can access after restarting the Mac and pressing various key combinations. On Apple silicon Macs, the various combinations are replaced by a section called Options. A section to which we can access by holding the start button of the Mac and that offers us recovery options, reset the Mac, etc.

Apple will also replace Target Disk Mode, which we can use to transfer data between two computers with Mac Sharing Mode. In this new mode the Mac becomes on an SMB server giving file level access and after authentication of user.

Additionally, in the Boot Disk section we can choose the different degrees of security for the boot disks. The maximum security option, which will be activated by default, will give the Mac the same security that iOS devices now enjoy, with the option to start the system from an external disk without reducing the security of the system. Reduced security mode, on the other hand, will allow you to disable System Integrity Protection and run any version of macOS, even if it is no longer signed by Apple.

When Apple, during WWDC’s inaugural Keynote, presented us with the main reasons for making the leap to its own processors, it only scratched the surface. It is clear that as the Developer Transition Kit arrives and we explore the new system, the novelties and advantages will be increasingly evident.

