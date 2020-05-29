Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, Chilean and radicalized in the United States, is one of the best players in competitive South America in Super Smash Bros Has delivered.

At 25 years old, ZeRo He is the holder of a record that to this day has not been broken: obtaining victory in 53 tournaments consecutively. His talent led him to be signed by TSM and subsequently Tempo Storm.

Although also, he has had ups and downs in his meteoric career.

Loved and hated, his form has also kept him away from the competitive scene. With more than ten years of seriously pounding buttons in the Super Smash Bros – a title that has given him this success – the young Chilean was already making his first retirement announcements in early 2018.

Something that apparently sentenced now.

Now, yes

On May 26, he announced his decision via Twitter

“I just want to be transparent and say that the next tournament hosted by Cr1TiKaL and Alpharad will be the last tournament I participate in. It was fun, but the pressure and lifestyle is something I don’t want to have in my life again. I want to expand my content, don’t go back. “

Just wanna be transparent and say that the next tournament hosted by Cr1TiKaL & Alpharad is going to be the last tournament I enter. It was fun but the pressure & lifestyle is something I don’t want again in my life. I want to expand my content, not go backwards. Much love ❤️ – ZeRo (@zerowondering) May 27, 2020

Competitive anxiety

Along with being a very good gamer, Zero is also an avid user of social networks and in these the player has revealed the reasons for his departure from the competitive scene. ´

Already in January of this year, Berríos confessed to Dotesports the weight that his own triumphs had meant for him, causing a picture of anxiety that, to date, he has not been able to overcome.

Despite this setback, the fight title crack has mutated into a content generator, where it aims to entertain his fans – today his audience – in the company of other professional players on the scene. And his deal with Facebook Gaming implies that he has not chosen the wrong path.

