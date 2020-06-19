The blackest stage in the recent history of Spain after the Civil War, with 50,000 dead Due to the pandemic, it has been a continuous chain of nonsense, mistakes and negligence of the Popular Front that occupies La Moncloa. A baleful farce to which we now say goodbye and that started long before that March 13 when Sánchez advanced what would be a despicable covert State of emergency. Since then, a hundred days of alarm and meanness.

The social communist government underestimated the international alerts about what was coming. He prioritized his ideological agenda and avoided taking drastic measures of social distancing before the March 8. It revealed 24 hours before the adoption of the royal decree and thus allowed massive exits from the large cities through which the virus was already swarming. Those weeks did not take temperature to any passenger of the thousands of flights from Italy and China.

He left in a drawer the development of the anti-pandemic plan that he inherited from the Executive of Rajoy. He ignored a supply of sanitary material that should have started months ago. He pleaded for help in extremis to a Amancio Ortega hated by Podemos for facilitating supplier contacts and even chartering planes to bring masks, respirators, and more. He bought ‘fake’ products from thousands, offshore of “unknown address”, and paid the delay at the price of gold.

He put more fines with that Citizen Security Law so repudiated by Churches than PCR tests practiced on citizens. It gave dogs more freedom than children, forcing fathers and mothers to fill themselves with patience and ingenuity while teleworking, and extended to shame, compared to other countries, the ban on outdoor sports. He pursued prayers in security-compliant churches and tried to discourage civic protests against his dire management.

He abandoned the nursing homes, with a Pablo Iglesias more concerned with occupying the plane than with giving an efficient response on the ground to the tragedy of the nursing homes, as coordinator of social services by delegation of the single command. Of course, the Government took advantage of a decree of the health crisis to sneak in the podemita leader, a friend of narco-dictatorships, in the CNI delegated control committee. He cheered the saucepans against the Crown and appropriated the sanitary applause while they left the professionals, 24% of those infected, unprotected.

Punished workers with the delay in paying the ERTE. He charged the fees to the self-employed despite the promised benefit. He mitigated the tails of hunger through his media satellites. Agreed with Bildu a complete repeal of the PP labor reform when they did not even need the proetarras. And he gave the nationalists and separatists a de-escalation à la carte.

He changed his mind again and again, falling into the most absolute embarrassment, about the need to wear a mask. He ordered the Civil Guard to pursue “disaffection” and widespread anger with the Cum Fraude cabinet on the networks. It paralyzed parliamentary control and silenced the opposition in true Bolivarian style. He purged at the controls of the Armed Institute within the framework of the investigation Franco socialist for not canceling the feminist infectodrome.

He prevented the family members from saying a last goodbye to their loved ones, but he remained with his arms folded before the funeral procession of Anguita. He did not recognize the dead with coronavirus symptoms and manipulated the figures to the greatest ignominy. He stole the duel from the Spanish by hiding the coffins and did not decree mourning until 70 days later, politicizing the pain even in the BOE. All that remains is the painful memory and the need for Justice to be done.