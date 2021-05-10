Goodbye to 123Movies, another great pirate portal that closes

123Movies and its variants have come under pressure from copyright holders as they have grown to become one of the go-to “alternative” web portals for content distribution. Pirated content, it is understood, since they did not have permission to distribute it.

The 123Movies links were well known and were also moving apace on the major torrent sites despite the push from legal streaming services. But nothing lasts forever and these great portals are in the crosshairs of copyright organizations. If you access one of their main domains with 30 million monthly users, 123Movies.la, you will see that the domain is in the hands of the Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment (ACE).

Everything indicates that the administrators of the site have reached an agreement with ACE for the closure. And it’s not the first. Already in 2016, 123Movies.to was denounced for piracy when Hollywood saw its growth. As early as 2018, the site was rated the world’s largest pirate streaming site before being shut down as part of a criminal investigation.

123Movies.la seizure

The Alliance For Creativity requested a subpoena from the DMCA in September 2020 that required Cloudflare to provide them with personal details and accounts from sites like The Pirate Bay, YTS, 1337x, EZTV, and 123Movies.la. With this he managed to identify the site operator and filed a lawsuit for copyright infringement. The result is the commented one.

“Since its debut at the end of 2017, 123movies.la received an average of almost 30 million visits per month, making the site one of the most popular pirate services in the world,” read a statement from the global anti-piracy group accessed by TorrentFreak.

The details of the Whois command show that the domain registrant is now MarkMonitor Inc, the company used by the MPA to manage its domains. The DNS servers are now located at Films.org, a domain owned and operated by the MPA that has confirmed the seizure: «After ceasing and desisting communication and an agreement with the operator, the popular streaming website was closed and the domain was transferred to ACE. Visitors to the domain are now redirected to legal offer platforms. ‘

The closure of 123Movies.la is clearly an important step for the organizations behind copyright, but removing all domains under this march will take longer because there are still others online.