Disney continues to change its next releases due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire film industry, opting in some cases to send big screen releases to streaming platforms, this option has been taken by that company and It was announced that one of his productions will go directly to digital format.

According to a statement from the Mickey Mouse house published on the Comicbook.com portal, it was announced that ‘The One and Only Ivan’ will premiere on Disney + on August 21, 2020 and not in theaters that were scheduled for August 14. For those who do not know about this project, it is an adaptation of the eponymous book about a gorilla named Ivan, who will find a way out of a circus to reach captivity with his friends.

Likewise, it was reported that there are other Disney films that delayed their release, but all of these will continue to be releases for theaters: ‘The Beatles: Get Back ‘ from September 4 to August 27; ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie ‘ from October 23 to January 22, 2021 and the documentary ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ which will take the place of ‘The One and Only Ivan’ August 14.

‘The One and Only Ivan’ will be released on Disney +, the same as the movie ‘Artemis Fowl’, which was released on June 12 on the aforementioned platform, this because they are productions that are considered of less impact, economically speaking while projects like ‘Mulan’ or ‘Black Widow’, that are taken as having the greatest impact must be in theaters.

At the moment, it is unknown until when the Covid-19 pandemic will be controlled, so the future of the seventh arts is still unknown, but it is planned that by July all these entertainment venues will open in the United States.