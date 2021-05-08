Goodbye: the Nissan 370Z says goodbye in silence

The Nissan 370Z was one of the first cars I got to test out, when I was still just getting started in putting together letters. It was 2010, and the 370Z was a bold and radical design coupe, which turned heads and thrilled with its powerful 3.7 V6 atmospheric. No one thought the Nissan 370Z would last for almost 12 straight years. Now, In the middle of 2021, the Nissan 370Z says goodbye forever, exiting through the back door without making a sound. But we want to pay him a little tribute before he goes to car heaven.

When it was launched on the domestic market in early 2009 – in other markets it had arrived in 2008 – the Nissan 370Z became the direct successor to the Nissan 350Z. Paradoxically, the Nissan 350Z has aged better than the 370Z, perhaps because of a cleaner and more stylized design, with more personality. The Nissan 370Z was sold, as was the 350Z, in Coupé versions and in Roadster versions convertibles. Almost from its inception it was also sold in the NISMO version, a high-performance version focused on greater dynamism.

Purist recipe: the 370Z was manual, atmospheric, two-seater, propulsion, and had six cylinders.

The 370Z NISMO was always the most desired version of the Z, and among other things, it boasted a 3.7 V6 whose power went from 328 hp of the standard versions, to 344 hp. Its body kit and wheels were specific, it had more racing details inside, and it had a sportier set-up. One of the great innovations that debuted this strict two-seater was the automatic toe-heel system. The system was called Synchro Rev-Match by Nissan, and would later be implemented in many other sports cars.

The system gives a throttle in reductions, synchronizing the speed of the engine with that of the gearbox, and avoiding jerks in retentions. The maneuver, performed manually, is called toe-heel, and it is not easy to perform, especially in sporty driving – fortunately, the 370Z’s system was disconnectable. Today, we can find this system in cars like the Hyundai i30 N. Throughout its 12 years on the market, the Nissan 370Z underwent several updates, but we couldn’t even consider them face washes.

Even having a price in Spain of just over 34,000 euros, its sales were testimonial.

The front aesthetics of the car was slightly updated, but its interior remained unchanged, as did its mechanics. By the end of the past decade, we knew the 370Z was out of date with its competition, but it was a bastion for puristsNo one else was selling an atmospheric, manual, six-cylinder, powertrain coupe. The Nissan 370Z says goodbye to Europe without a successor in sight: average emissions regulations have declared this type of vehicle outlawed.

However, in the United States and other markets there will be a successor to the 370Z. We still do not know if it will be called Nissan Z or Nissan 400Z, but it will have a 3.0 biturbo engine with about 450 hp and a fascinating neo-retro aesthetic. This new member of the Z family has already been presented conceptually and every day we see it, we implore Nissan to sell it in Europe, even in very limited numbers. And it is that the range of Nissan sports cars has been orphaned of one of its pillars, while the other, the Nissan GT-R, has long been in its third age.

The Nissan GT-R will remain on sale as the only Nissan sports car.

Nissan 370Z photos