Alexa Dellanos she has forgotten about the thong to share one of her most tender photos. The Instagram girl and daughter of Myrka Dellanos He published an image where he is seen with his pet.

The young woman with more than 2 million followers on Instagram would have been inspired by her famous mother who had shared a similar photo the day before. Myrka, who is presenting “Al Rojo Vivo” from her home, shared the image with her puppy. The driver said she was his partner during these broadcasts from his Florida home.

There is no way to ignore the great similarity that mother and daughter have and the love they have for their puppies.

