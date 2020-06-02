Since ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ was released, Arachnid fans have been asking for a live-action of this spectacular movie And given that Sony is putting together a new universe based on Spidey, it would not be unusual for us to soon have this long-awaited version, so an Emma Stone fan art like Spider-Gwen was revealed.

After Emma Stone will play Gwen Stacy in the two installments of ‘Amazing Spider-Man,’ fans want to see her back, but this time she’s become the mighty Spider-Gwen, so Sony may end up listening to them and soon we can see the actress again in the universe of Spidey, but no longer as his girlfriend, but as a heroine, of course he is in a new dimension.

Although in the comics, Gwen started out as Peter Parker’s girlfriend, in recent years his character has taken on great relevance, reason why after being bitten by a radioactive spider, she developed new powers and abilities similar to those of Spider-Man, with which she became a new heroine.

It is for this reason that the digital artist, pabloruizzx, decided to make a design that shows Emma Stone characterized as Gwen Stacy And certainly the profile of the character suits him, so surely the image will increase the desire of fans to see the star in a new live-action of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

Regarding its design, the artist explained the following. “Who would be your perfect Spider Gwen? I think we need to see Spider Gwen in action and it would be even more epic to see her together with Miles Morales in a live-action of Spider Verse, but while that happens I leave you with this concept of what Emma Stone would be like in the role of Spider Gwen, “he said. pabloruizzx.

For now, Sony is already working on the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ that will be released in 2022, at the same time as preparing new live-action productions that will end up building their universe based on Spidey, hopefully in one of those films the studio decides to include the heroine, meanwhile we leave them the fan art of Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen.