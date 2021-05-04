Goodbye SnyderVerse: Zack Snyder admits that Warner Bros. doesn’t want him anymore – Tomatazos

Fans still hope they will be heard like when they asked for the Zack Snyder cut (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) from Justice League – 41% and They were given more than three years after the release of the official movie that hit theaters. Now the campaign that has gone viral on social networks is #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore Snyder’s universe), which seeks to resurrect the superhero saga that the filmmaker had planned and of which we saw a brief preview in the post-credit scenes of La Liga de Zack Snyder’s Justice – 82%.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The first reports on the performance of the film on HBO Max sounded very encouraging, as well as the enormous amount of support that the hashtag had on social networks, however, in recent weeks contradictory information has appeared in this regard; on the one hand Samba TV assures that Zack Snyder’s Justice League did not perform very well, and was outscored in views by Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Mortal Kombat – 74%.

At the same time, the Geekosity site spread a rumor that Warner Bros. is hiding the true numbers the tape obtained on HBO Max. If this is true, we could also get used to the idea that the other rumors are true: that Warner Bros. is struggling to bury the memory of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the SnyderVerse, and this is something the director is more aware of than we imagine.

The official account of LightCast Podcast, has revealed a screenshot of the social network Vero, in which Snyder usually interacts with fans; A few days ago one said to him “Thank you for everything sir, Warner Bros. does not deserve you at all!”, and Snyder’s response could not be clearer: “nor does he love me“. This is the tweet with the screenshot:

Warner Bros. clearly doesn’t care about its fan base. They care more about their own earnings and accolades. Zack Snyder will make it amazing on HBO Max and Netflix seeing that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a massive hit that Warner Bros. tries to hide and Army of the Dead is just around the corner.

. @ warnerbros clearly doesn’t care about their fan base. They care more about their own profits & accolades. #ZackSnyder will do amazing on @hbomax & @netflix seeing that #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a massive hit that @warnerbros tries to hide & #ArmyOfTheDead around the corner pic.twitter.com/j1VuK7K95c – LightCast (@LightCastPod) May 1, 2021

A few days ago the Small Screen site claimed that a legal order was issued at Warner Bros. prohibiting their employees from talking about Snyder and the SnyderVerse, including actor Dwayne Johnson, who according to various rumors, was an enthusiast of the project.

This isn’t the first time Snyder has openly admits that Warner Bros. no longer wants to work with him; Some hope that HBO Max will be the one to save the SnyderVerse, but rumors suggest that will not happen. These were the words of the filmmaker in the last Justice Con:

I’ll just say this. It’s a concept that I think shows reverence for work. That way, whatever it turns out, I have no idea. Most likely [no pase] nothing … Reverence for work is something I would never underestimate … Of course, I would give all my effort to support … If someone tells me, it doesn’t matter who that person is, if they tell me ‘I really loved that thing. I would like you to do another one ‘, I personally am not someone who says’ forget it’ because I think it is rude.

The hopes of seeing a SnyderVerse seem more and more vain, and that does not mean that the fans will give up; They didn’t do it with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, they surely won’t this time. However, it would be good to remain skeptical so as not to be disappointed, as the DC cinematic universe has taken a path that strays too far from the SnyderVerse and if the next films are successful, there will be no going back.