The ‘Transformers’ movies seem to be hated by critics, but audiences seem to like them. Although for a time, the feature films were in charge of Michael Bay and in their first three parts they were starring Shia LaBeouf. Now, a rumor suggests that the study has already found who would be the new protagonist of the reboot of ‘Transformers’.

Although the ‘Transformers’ movies were never loved by any critics, if they are profitable. Since they managed to gather more than $ 4.8 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. But because the last film in the Michael Bay franchise, ‘The Last Knight,’ did so badly, it all pointed to an impending reboot.

Being one of Paramount’s biggest brands, it was obvious that a stumble in the ‘Transformers’ franchise would not make it stop there. In fact it’s known to go ahead, with a sequel to ‘Bumblebee’, and also that the studio is working with the director of ‘Toy Story 4’, Josh Cooley, in an animated prequel to take place in the Transformers homeworld, Cybertron. And last but not least, an adaptation is also being prepared in live-action of ‘Best Wars’.

In addition to all these projects, Paramount is already preparing a reboot for its franchise and thus start from scratch what Bay once built. According to the We Got This Covered portal, it has been reported that Lucas Hedges would star in this Transformers reboot, and that in the new films he would have the role of Spike Witwicky.

In the first movies Shia LaBeouf played Sam Witwicky, a character who was inspired by Spike Witwicky. A character that everyone who grew up with in the 1984 animated series remembers him very well since he came out from the first chapter.

Clearly, Paramount has big plans for its Autobots movies, and with the news that Lucas Hedges would star in the Transformers reboot as Spike Witwicky only it’s a matter of time for the studio to confirm these rumors.