Putting an article before the last name is the prerogative of the divas. Opera singers and great actresses. Those that touch the fiber of feeling with their voice and their word. To the great Rosa Maria SardáAs a theater, film and television actress, no one will dispute the title of being “La Sardá”, although she surely bothered to admit it, but it is not a diva who strives to be, but who is touched by grace. And grace, a grim and fatalistic grace, the Sardá had a lot. Even to die for. Tough and at the same time very sensitive, she spoke of her death without sweeteners or additives, since a few years ago she was diagnosed with cancer that has finally killed her in Barcelona at the age of 78.

As an actress she was able to go through the whole pantone of human emotions. From the most blatant laughter – that facet of comedy made it enormously popular both in the cinema and, especially, on television – to the most heartbreaking of dramas. Having the Sardá in a theatrical production or a movie, whether in Catalan or Spanish, was insurance for the box office. So as a supporting actress she won two “Goya” for “Why do they call it love when they mean sex?” (1994) and “Sin vergüenza” (2002) and received the Academy Gold Medal in recognition of his entire career in 2010. He was also not resisted by the “Max” (three, one of them of honor). And despite his exhibited “nonchalance” in front of the awards, deep down he appreciated them and believed in them, because it should not be interpreted otherwise that he would return the Creu de Sant Jordi de la Generalitat angrily when his postulates close to the PSC and They personally placed republicanism on the opposite bank of independence.

The play in which this duality was best appreciated is “Rosa i Maria”, a show that Lluís Pasqual cut to her liking in the Lliure in which she dazzled the audience with her cheeky sarcasm and her songs for an act, in the second part, leaving them with a petrified smile with the story of a woman affected by cancer. Years later he would get back into the skin of a terminally ill patient of the same disease in “Wit”, which she endowed with a particular comic ferocity.

“I was always a sad girl,” she used to say, “with a great capacity to be unhappy.” And as gloomy as she used to be, she assured that she had been born during one dictatorship and that due to the appearance that the rise of fascism in Europe was taking, she did not want to die during another.