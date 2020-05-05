Although it was initially planned as a stand-alone film, after seeing the success of Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’, earning more than $ 1 billion at the box office, it received wide critical acclaim; Warner Bros. executives are looking to develop an upcoming sequel.

Something that is not surprising considering the failure that was to reinvent the character with Jared Leto and how well Joaquin Phoenix was received as Arthur Fleck in the movie.

But, if the sequel is made, the studio is already considering its possible options to present a new, very independent Batman that Robert Pattinson will do.

While several cast and crew members have hinted at a sequel, so far not officially confirmed, there is little chance that Warner Bros. will let such a lucrative project go to waste.

In fact, everything seems to indicate that they are trying to establish a separate line of comic adaptations that exist apart from the DCEU, with the Phoenix ‘Joker’ as the central point.

Who will end up playing the main nemesis of Joker is an actor who became known in the X-Men franchise, since James Marsden could be Batman in this called Jokerverse.

James Marsden could be Batman, since according to close DC sources, is allegedly one of the names on the list of candidates for the role, along with Bradley Cooper and Ryan Gosling.

Of course, the 46-year-old actor is not an obvious candidate for one of cinema’s most coveted rolesAs he has shown no great scope outside of his on-screen character other than as a clean and well-intentioned supporting character.

But maybe an adult comic book movie like Joker is just what you need to give your dark side a chance to shine.