Goodbye Raúl Araiza ?, Today he replaces an important member | Instagram

The Today Program again with changes !. The morning star of Televisa has been forced to replace one of its most important members, which undergoes an enormous change within the tv show.

Fortunately, the change is not of the drivers, so Raul Araiza, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta and the other members in charge of the leadership can be calm; the change comes for the locution.

And it is that the producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria has been forced to replace Arturo “Turry” Macías, who was the recognized voice of the Hoy Program, this due to the accusations that a young woman made against her, which she has already formally confirmed.

It has been revealed that as of April 19, Hoy’s voice will be in charge of “The rooster“And although his name has not been released as such in the credits, it is said that he is someone already recognized in the media. On the other hand, Alex Kaffie had announced that Juan Sebastián de Villafranca would be the strong candidate to occupy the place of Macías, but apparently this did not materialize.

According to El Heraldo, it would be Marco Viloria, who has already been the voice of the Hoy Program in the past, who has returned to resume his old job in the direct competition of Venga la Alegría.

Apparently the changes are beginning to favor Hoy, since it has been said that the Televisa morning has obtained a considerable increase after launching its dance contest: Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

It is said that the Program Today has obtained an overwhelming success over its direct competition on TV Aztaca, which would be a sigh for Andrea Rodríguez Doria, who has been fighting for the last few months to regain Hoy’s audience after the departure of her sister Magda Rodríguez.

As it was announced, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy will last six weeks, in which 16 characters arrive on the dance floor to sarcast their best steps and be crowned as the best in dance.

Celebrities such as Anel Noreña, Michelle Vieth, Carlos Bonevides, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marisol González and more, are seeing each other face to face on the track of the Hoy Program to seek to win the victory. On the other hand, these stars must face the tough judges: Lolita Cortés, Andrea Legarreta and Latin Lover.