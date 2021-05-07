Goodbye Raúl Araiza !, Carlos Bonavides, the newest listed today

Goodbye Raúl Araiza !, Carlos Bonavides, Today’s new listed market | Instagram

The champion without a crown! That is how the beloved actor is already called Carlos Bonavides, because even though the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy dance contest has not yet concluded, it has stolen the affection and admiration of viewers and judges and has become the most sought-after in the Today Program.

Much was said that Raul Araiza He would be the new valued heartthrob of the morning Televisa star after he revealed the end of his relationship with the psychologist María Amelia Aguilar; However, that title was roundly taken from him by the beloved Carlos Bonavides.

The actor who gave life to Wicho Dominguez he has stolen the hearts of the public with his way of dancing and his commitment to the track and rehearsals of the Hoy Program, his charisma, career and others, have already made him a king without a crown.

Despite his enormous momentum, dear Wicho has had no luck with his dance partners in The Stars Dance Today; first Anel Noreña, who left the call for health reasons and later, Laura Bozzo, who for the same reason was absent last Wednesday, May 5.

Faced with the emotions that Bonavides has expressed and his respect for the track, the public did not take long to respond and support him to the fullest, ensuring that he is not alone and hundreds of women offered to give their all on the track with the protagonist of El Premio Mayor.

It was during Hoy’s competition that the beautiful Galilea Montijo shared the reactions of the public, who asked Wicho Domínguez to continue in the competition and indicated him as a winner; But the best came when five women took to the dance floor to dance with the famous actor.

Young and young at heart, five beautiful women approached Carlos Bonavides one by one to dance with him to different rhythms of music and he proved to be a great dancer and to have something for everyone.

Unfortunately, Bonavides is sentenced, as a result of Bozzo’s absence; but surely with the support of the public he will not be the one who comes out tomorrow. On the other hand, Laura Bozzo assured not to give up and responded to Lolita Cortés with everything, ensuring that next Friday she will give a spectacular presentation on the dance floor.

The truth is that neither the public, nor Galilea Montijo, nor the judges: Latin Lover, Andrea Legarreta and Lolita Cortés, want the departure of this enormous actor, will it be that the beloved Carlos Bonavides will reach the final?