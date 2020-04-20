A few months ago (and still today), the composition of the famous Nutella has been discussed. If it is healthy, if not, if it can really cause cancer or is all a lie. Here, the details.

April 19, 2020

Since the beginning of January, many media assured that the Nutella causes cancer. The news comes after a report from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) which considers glycidol derivatives as toxic and possibly carcinogenic.

From this, the French news agency . published a report in which the company Ferrero (manufacturer of Nutella) defended the use of palm oil in its product and ensured that the components of its product do not cause cancer and the oil of Palma is harmless from a food point of view.

In this regard, professionals say: “If a headline says that eating, doing or exposing yourself to something increases your risk of cancer by 71%, does that mean that you have 71 out of 100 chances of having it? No. What it means is that if within of his reference group had a 12.5% ​​chance, when exposed to the carcinogen, this probability will increase to 21.38% (increases by 71%) “.

If the contaminating compounds that appear in the processing of palm oil prove a direct relationship with the risk of developing cancer in a certain percentage, this would be a relative risk: it would increase the chances of developing that cancer among people who already had that risk and expose themselves to the agent.

But beyond glycidol, Nutella is a nutritional pump. Although moderation is required in your intake, this type of fat is less harmful than so-called hydrogenated or trans fats (which increase cholesterol levels to a greater extent).

A 440-gram bottle of this cream contains 249 grams of sugar, more than half of its total content, so its excessive consumption is associated with the risk of being overweight and obese, and diabetes. That is the fundamental problem related to Nutella.

