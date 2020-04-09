For each confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 in Mexico, there are 8 that did not come to consultation and we did not see, so it is estimated that the number of cases amounts to 26 thousand 519, writes Alicia Salgado in Excelsior.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Goodbye, ‘normality’, you will not return

There are people who have asked me frequently: when will we return to the situation we had before? The answer is that this ‘normality’, which prevailed even until February… we will never see it again. Let’s say goodbye to her. The world will no longer be the same and neither will daily life.

There will be a growing force against globalization. Populisms and nationalisms will be further strengthened. China will increase its weight in the world. In the political sphere, democracy may lose support. There is a risk of social crisis in the developing world. The presence of the recession is already out of the question. The only thing to be defined is its depth and duration, and this will depend on what happens with the United States and on the political decisions made by the government.

Outside the box, by Macario Schettino, in The financial:

The López

Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s story should be well known. He has betrayed everyone on the road to power. His political allies have been falling one by one since he managed to become president of the PRD in 1996: Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Rosario Robles. Already in the presidency, he has worn down his secretaries (those who work) to finish them off, as happened with Carlos Urzúa, and in a few days with Arturo Herrera, but also his interlocutors, such as Carlos Salazar. In López Obrador’s mind there is only him, the others are there to serve him, and to be discarded when that is no longer possible.

I have the impression that something like this will happen with another López, Gatell. The epidemiologist feels like an important person today, and like many human beings, that fills him with pleasure. But it will not take long to fall, as others have. In particular, López Gatell does not give me any confidence. His recommendations have run counter to the opinion of many other epidemiologists, inside and outside of Mexico. Those inside have been careful not to be too explicit, so as not to anger the other López. Outsiders have insisted on applying as many tests as possible for the coronavirus, or more recently on the use of face masks, two measures that López Gatell has considered irrelevant.

Current account, by Alicia Salgado, in Excelent:

So so: 26 thousand infected with SARS-CoV-2!

“So so”. For each confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 in Mexico, there are 8 that did not come to consultation and we did not see, so it is estimated that the number of cases amounts to 26 thousand 519. To date, 16% of confirmed cases reach the hospital and they become serious, and 17 thousand diagnostic tests have been performed

I mean … in Mexico, the curve has already arrived, right? These data, with everything and the ¡Tan tan !, were reported by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, at the night conference, and as he projects, it is very likely that we will never know with confirmed proof how many Mexicans have, have had and are have recovered or may have COVID-19.

Corporate, by Rogelio Varela, in The Herald:

Provider rescue

The bonds of the country’s great entrepreneurs went to the clouds. I am referring to Germán Larrea Mota Velasco, Alberto Baillères González and Carlos Slim Helú, who proposed a rescue plan for their suppliers that was offered to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The idea is to stop the great mortality of micro, small and medium-sized companies due to the effects of COVID-19, and hopefully add more followers, because the drop in employment in just 15 days, from almost 350 thousand jobs, is to put nervous to the most equanimous.

The mechanism of help of the three businessmen to advance payments to their supplier companies will allow liquidity to be injected into the economy in key sectors such as mining, steel, services, construction and those linked to department stores, among many others. Analysis will be carried out to determine the branches of supply that require immediate support, as promised.