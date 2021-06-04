Goodbye Millie Gould! Luis Miguel has a new love Who is he? | Instagram

Shortly after the heart of singer Luis Miguel will be vacated, apparently in a somewhat dramatic way by Millie Gould, a woman would have already come into the life of “Sun of Mexico“Once again, he reaffirms his conquering skills.

A new woman would love the one who for years has been the idol of millions, Luis Miguel, of whom they assure, is the protagonist of a new relationship, and of the “model” and “showgirl” of the famous 51-year-old singer, no one who remembers.

According to various reports, it would be a woman of Argentine origin with whom he is currently “LuisMi“sustains a new romantic relationship.

Regarding the aforementioned, she has been identified as Mercedes Picky Villador, originally from Misiones, she is a 41-year-old model that is little known until today.

Supposedly, it would be Lucía Miranda, who uncovered the low-profile relationship between the also nutritionist and the “Puerto Rican”, as revealed by the life of the former manager of the music producer, in an interview with Luciana Rubinska and Barby Simmons on C5N.

Lucía Miranda is a woman who has known Luis Miguel almost since he was a child, and for years she has supported Gallego Basteri for whom she has expressed deep affection and appreciation, which she feels is reciprocal between them, Ventaneando would reveal.

Mercedes Villador is a blonde woman with a toned figure and light eyes, with whom “Micky” has until today decided to keep their relationship on a low profile, Lucia Miranda herself reiterated.

Although currently you can no longer see photographs on the Instagram account of the model in which, apparently, she had many followers, in which they assure, the so-called “Sun” gave her very expensive gifts.

The users of social networks have been in charge of showing some photographs that they would possibly rescue, shortly before the model, based for several years in Mexico, limited the privacy of their accounts.

And it is that they refer, that when these versions were released, they began to be in the public eye, something that Luis Miguel would not have liked.

It is presumed that currently the young woman and possessor of a radiant figure lives in Acapulco, possibly with the interpreter of “What level of woman”.

As is known, the life and heart of Luis Miguel has always had room for a large number of women who have passed through his life, most of them the most beautiful in the world of entertainment, including Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes, Issabela Camil, Mariana Yazbek to Aracely Arámbula just to mention the most controversial.

Until recently, his romance with Millie Gould still kept the artist in the public eye, this until it was known about their breakup and the possible details that led to the thunder.

Controversy with Millie Gould.

In the midst of the euphoria over the plot that captures the life of the Mexican “star king” born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, much of his life, love affairs and various conquests have taken on a strong relevance and his past relationship with Millie Gould could not remain out of all this.

Apparently, the model, 29 years younger than Luis Miguel Gallego, has been linked to another man with whom she would have apparently been unfaithful to the “Sun.”

After finally one of the most successful in Latin America will corroborate these versions, he would supposedly end up running to the girl in his apartment, according to a person very close to Tv Notes magazine.

According to the alleged version, Gould had already been captured very affectionate with this same man in 2019, however, Luis Miguel and she continued their relationship due to lack of evidence.

However, on this occasion, the young woman would have been discovered by Luis Miguel himself, who read some very compromising messages which would leave no room for doubt so that he would immediately remove the “girl from his life”, according to the alleged details.