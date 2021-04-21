Goodbye Miguel Herrera? Tigres UANL advances in renovation of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

The board of the UANL Tigres would be close to reaching an agreement with the Brazilian coach, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferreti, to close his contract renewal and extend his stay on the University bench, a place where he has remained for ten years, managing to sign the so-called golden age of the felines within the MX League with nine national titles and one international.

After weeks of intense rumors in which there was talk of an end of the cycle with the Tuca Ferretti in Tigres, in addition to the possible arrival of the former coach of Club America, Miguel Herrera, Everything seems to indicate that the Monterrey directive has opted to continue with the relationship with the Brazilian coach, discarding the idea of ​​the arrival of Piojo.

Read also: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

According to information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix in his column for the newspaper Récord, the Tigres board of directors has well advanced negotiations with Ricardo Ferretti to sign his contract renewal, which would be dealing directly with Mauricio Doehener, one of the heavyweights from Sinergia Deportiva.

The source indicates that the director of the company that supports the UANL Tigres is above the President of Tigres, Alenjandro Rodríguez, as well as Mauricio Culebro, who would have welcomed Doehener starting negotiations with Tuca.

Medrano assures that one of the pending issues in the negotiation with Tuca Ferretti is the duration of this new contract, recalling that the 67-year-old coach has been directing for 30 years uninterruptedly, 14 of them with the UANL Tigres.

Also read: European Super League announces its suspension officially; Inter de MIlán and Atlético Madrid resign

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: