Goodbye Michelle Renaud !, Danilo Carrera with new love, they say | Instagram

Many say that Danilo Carrera is definitely not looking to start a family and that this is proven by being caught in other arms, could he be trying to forget Michelle Renaud?

The protagonist of Want it all He was caught with a beautiful woman, who some pointed out to be his new love. The beautiful young woman in question is a model that corresponds to the name of Valeria Gutiérrez.

After being seen with Miss Ecuador, Danilo Carrera he was questioned as to whether Gutiérrez is his partner; However, the handsome soap opera heartthrob denied everything. To say for the Televisa star, Valeria is only the sister of her lifelong friends and there is no romantic relationship between them.

If this relationship is formalized, Michelle Renaud and the followers of the ex-couple would be devastated, as there are still those who wait for them to return.

Michelle and Danilo Carrera’s love crossed the screen. There are those who assure that their romance was the cause of the divorce of the actress and the father of her son Marcelo. For their part, there were those who assured that Carrera was married in the United States and hid it.

Javier Ceriani from Chisme No Like shared that Danilo Carrera was a collaborator of El Gordo and La Flaca and that he had to flirt to become a soap opera heartthrob.

The entertainment journalist indicated that the young man went to Mexico due to migration problems and that it was Renaud herself who proposed him as her partner in a soap opera, allowing him access to Televisa.

The romance of the actors became famous and many enjoyed seeing them together on the screen and on their social networks, it was more than evident the love and how well they formed a family with Marcelo, Michelle’s son.

However, rumors of the end of the relationship came and then the confirmation. The couple indicated that there were no third parties or other situations that separated them, but that Danilo Carrera did not want children yet, he would not form a family, and that is what the beautiful soap opera protagonist was looking for.

The couple was seen as very friendly on social networks announcing their separation and pointed out to their followers not to cry because it was over but to be happy that it existed and they assured their love story was triumphing somewhere.

The breakup occurred in the middle of the project Want it all, same as when it was announced, he pointed out that they chose a real couple as the protagonists to avoid problems with kisses due to Covid-19. What was not expected is that they would end and rumors began that Renaud wanted to be as far away from his ex as possible and that the friendly breakup was for publicity reasons.

Michelle Renaud has been quite affected after the end of their relationship and ensures that she allows herself to be sad. This while a famous magazine claimed that it was she who gave it up because she was tired of the mistreatment by the actor and the comparisons she made between him and her in labor matters. An alleged friend of the famous one indicated that Carrera was quite annoyed because she had greater proposals than he did and that she made up for it with negative comments towards the beautiful young woman.

Michelle has demonstrated at all times her professionalism and also her strength, since she became an example for women when deciding to remove her implants and share with the world that it was for health and that the best thing was to take care of and love herself as she is.