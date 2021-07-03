Goodbye? Marisol González and Galilea Montijo de Hoy are absent | Instagram

The Today program full of movements !. This Friday, July 2, the morning star of Televisa has surprised with the absence of the beautiful Galilea Montijo and Marisol gonzalez. Just one day after the former beauty queen announced that her end would soon come to the morning star of Televisa.

Viewers were overjoyed to see that Maribel Guardia and Tania Rincón came to Hoy to fill their day with beauty and sympathy; however, it was dismayed that Galilea and Marisol were absent.

Recently, Martha Galilea Montijo He was absent for a few days, but all to take a short vacation for his birthday, as Andrea Legarreta will do next week; but the reason for his absence today is unknown.

On the other hand, many will think that yesterday was the last day of the beautiful Marisol González, since on Thursday she announced that she would stop working to dedicate herself to her family, but the other drivers pointed out that she still had more days left in the broadcast. .

Meanwhile, Maribel Guardia is one of the concurrent guest conductors, since her charisma and beauty are among the most admired on Mexican television.

Meanwhile, Tania Rincón assures that she would be the next titular conductor of Hoy at the exit of Marisol González and they assure that she already has the “go-ahead” of Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

Who will also be part of the television program today is the handsome Gabriel Soto, who also did it a few days ago and spoke about his upcoming wedding with the actress, Irina Baeva.