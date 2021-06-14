Goodbye Maribel Guardia, actress steals sighs at 60 from the sea | Instagram

Looking really spectacular! The beautiful actress Lourdes Munguía has unseated the famous Maribel Guardia at 60 years old and with only one photograph.

The beautiful Lourdes, who has also gained enormous fame thanks to her beauty and talent on Mexican screens, showed her beauty and much more from the sea, leaving the beautiful Maribel Guardia in oblivion.

Maribel guard and Munguía have a solid friendship relationship, dating back many years and social networks can corroborate it, the photographs are the perfect proof that apparently these beauties actresses share the formula of beauty and eternal youth.

It may interest you: Elsa Jean looks like a flirty mermaid from the beach!

With one of his most recent photographs from the beach, Lourdes Munguía captured the gazes of netizens, who called her “the girl in the blue bikini.”

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to send photos with cartoon filter

ADMIRE THE GIRL IN THE BLUE BIKINI HERE

The actress who was part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy chose a small blue two-piece swimsuit to trim herself and enjoy an afternoon of sun, sand and sea. The beautiful Lourdes complemented her relaxed outfit with a cap that covered her abundant, dark hair that characterizes her.

It may interest you: Share Mia Khalifa, what the best thing about receiving a massage!

Munguía received hundreds of reactions and compliments from her followers, this for being a more than beautiful woman and looking youthful at 60 years of age. The famous woman has an enviable figure and curves that make everything she wears look truly spectacular.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Lourdes Munguía caused a huge uproar by participating in the dance contest of the Hoy Program, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, where she was a partner of one of the former Guapayasos, someone very young and with whom she shared some kisses that the cameras managed to capture. The young man was very excited to be next to this beautiful woman and I do not ask to hide being more than excited about her.