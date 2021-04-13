Goodbye Legarreta and Galilea Montijo? Today with a new member | Instagram

The beautiful actress Michelle Vieth will be integrated into the Hoy Program, as has been revealed by journalist Alex Kaffie. Given the announcement, many wonder if this will mean the departure of Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta or one of the famous hosts of the Hoy Program.

According to the entertainment journalist, the morning star of Televisa will welcome Michelle Vieth, but there is nothing to worry about, since she will not join as host of the television program so her incorporation does not mean the departure of Raúl Araiza, Arath de la Torre or any of the current hosts of Today.

Kaffie shared that the protagonist of My Little Naughty will be joining as part of the new segment of the Today Program, one in which the dance will be the protagonist. Michelle Vieth was said to be a stellar contestant in Hoy’s dance contest during her broadcasts.

Televisa’s star show is implementing new measures in its content and new faces, like Vieth’s, all in the quest to remain the star morning show.

It was Alex Kaffie himself who announced that the dance contest would begin and stressed that although he does not like it at all, Raúl Araiza will have to dance too.

Another character who joined Hoy was Tania Rincón. Whoever was the host of Venga La Alegría apparently ended up betraying TV Azteca and came to Televisa to cover Andrea Legarreta on the Hoy program on his most recent vacation. Rincón was very well received by Galilea Montijo and his colleagues and the public was so pleased that they asked to remain as part of the drivers.

In recent months, Hoy has been full of rumors, including the departure of some of its drivers and even the production company, Andrea Rodríguez Doria.

Covid-19 came closer than ever to the magazine program when Ariel Miramontes, better known as Albertano, visited Hoy as a guest driver and was quickly taken into isolation. Days later filled with the unfortunate news that his producer, Magda Rodríguez had left; however, it was shared that the virus was not the cause.

After Magda’s departure, Andrea Rodríguez took her place by taking command of the Hoy Program. But it has been said that since that moment the rating has fallen and has not been able to recover, indicating that this would mean the departure of Andrea Escalona’s aunt from the broadcast.

Those who have also been indicated would leave and continue in Today are Raúl Araiza, Arath de la Torre, Galilea Montijo and even Andrea Legarreta.