Goodbye Irina Baeva, Galilea Montijo wears the brightest skirt

If we talk about the “queen of glitters”, the presenter Galilea Montijo is a reference, particularly after she appeared with an upholstered skirt in different colors as if the rainbow had posed on her, the piece would surpass the past outfit with which Irina Baeva tried to dethrone the “tapathy“.

If something highlights the wardrobe of Galilea MontijoThey are the shiny garments which she takes advantage of to use at every opportunity, she has worn them both in clothes and shoes or accessories, this time it was a colorful lycra skirt with which she lit up the set of the Hoy program.

The famous “Today’s driver“She shows in each of her appearances how to look spectacular at her age, 47 years old are not an impediment for” Gali “to enhance her more youthful side and feel beautiful and fashionable.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, once again gave a fashion lesson after wearing a sequin skirt, also proving that there is no specific time to wear this type of garment, proof of this is that she looked spectacular when combined with a simple white blouse with some letters in front that read: “Voilá”, an expression from French.

In addition, “Gali” not only limited herself to inspiring her fans but also showed once again a little more of her legs, which makes her one of the most acclaimed of the production.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley, Marisol González Arath de la Torre, among others, always manages to stand out either for one or more elements in his outfit, this one in particular also competed with him. footwear of the Mexican presenter who wore black and white uncovered sneakers.

The 47-year-old celebrity posed with her long loose hair in front of a large white star that was part of the set and where on multiple occasions they have been the setting chosen by the Televisa collaborator to capture some beautiful postcards for her followers on Instagram.

I love your clothes, it’s totally crazy I WANTOOO blessings, wrote @laurabozzo_of

ELLAAAAA… Michelle Vieth, who added star and rainbow emojis

Of course, the comments of the fans of the highlight of the show could not be missing, to whom they dedicated some messages and reactions with heart emojis in addition to 67,984 Likes in the publications.

I love, The most beautiful, Guapisimaaaaaa

Just a few weeks ago, at the beginning of this month, the host would have a strong competition after the visit of Irina Baeva who, also pointed out the sequin fever and arrived on set dressed in a two-piece suit with a short top and pants, in both pieces you could see the key element, the glitter and sequins.

The Russian actress attended the Hoy program and although some opinions said that her presence was not pleasant in the program, many others sent praise and positive comments to the future wife of Gabriel Soto.

How pretty Irina is,

Irina is very beautiful

Beautiful I love

Beautiful Irina, very pretty as always divine natural beauty,

It has not been operated this beautiful, were are some of the reactions on social networks.

What was clear in the midst of all this, is that the actress of novels such as “I plead guilty”, “love came”, “Single with daughters”, among others, is also a faithful assiduous to these trends that despite the fact that The style of clothing has changed a bit after the confinement caused by the health crisis, the strong prints and this type of garment, have resisted being history.