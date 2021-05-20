Goodbye Internet Explorer! | Tec Review

Although it is one of the least popular browsers among users and programmers, Internet Exporer He helped us to get to know the web and now he says goodbye.

The Microsoft company will retire in 2022 the browser with which many generations made their first digital searches, when the internet reached computers through the telephone cable and no one could use the telephone.

Its use sounds that far away because over the years Internet Explorer lost its presence against market leaders such as Google’s Chrome.

Goodbye Internet Explorer, hello Microsoft Edge

In order to compete, Microsoft is preparing to launch Microsoft Edge, the browser that promises to provide a path to the future of the web.

So if you are a regular Internet Explorer user, we recommend that you transition to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022.

Internet Explorer, launched in 1995, was a dominant browser for more than a decade, because it was pre-installed on billions of computers.

This operation cost him to go to court. The browser was at the center of an antitrust case against Microsoft more than two decades ago, when an American judge ruled that the software titan had broken the law by combining Internet Explorer with the Windows operating system.

The most serious breaches of the law were upheld on appeal, but the company continued to integrate its operating system and browser.

Thus, Explorer began to lose ground to Google’s Chrome in the late 2000s and has now become the subject of countless amounts of memes on the Internet due to its slowness compared to its rivals.

Enter a market that already has a winner

According to the developer of the Windows operating system, the future of Internet Explorer in Windows 10 is in your browser Microsoft Edge, which is faster and safer.

As of April, Chrome had a 65% share of the global browser market, followed by Apple Inc.’s Safari with an 18% share, Microsoft Edge has a 3% share, while Internet Explorer has a miniscule share, according to web analytics firm Statcounter.

To better compete, Microsoft launched the Edge browser in 2015, which operates on the same technology as Google’s browser.

Now it is preparing to launch Microsoft Edge which will have three main features: improved compatibility, optimized productivity and increased security when browsing.

Microsoft Edge will have built-in support for moving your users, including retention of history, tabs, passwords, login status, and other settings.

“The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and unsupported on June 15, 2022 for certain versions of Windows 10,” the company said in a blog post, where you can also see how to configure Microsoft Edge. (With information from Reuters)