Goodbye Honda Clarity! Few will miss you as you deserve

The history of the Honda Clarity it is one of the most unknown to the European public. The first delivery, in 2008, was based on the FCX Concept that the Japanese firm presented in 2006. This electric vehicle prototype was powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, assuming a revolution in the sector. Among its advantages we can add its zero emissions, a fast refueling and an autonomy of the best in an electric.

But there is more, as it was the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle available to customers in Japan and the US. His vital journey continued until 2014, at which point the brand decided to give him a break. A couple of years later, in 2016, the second iteration of Honda clarity, the most technological so far. The fact is that, despite everything, it seems that its sales volume has been lower since, after five years on sale, it leaves the market.

Production of the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Fuel Cell will end next August

However, the low Clarity sales volume It doesn’t seem like the only reason to remove it from the brand’s catalog. According to various sources, the adoption of hydrogen in the US is not advancing at the speed that Honda would have liked. Therefore, and following the new industrial plan of the firm, they will focus on models of greater volume and, therefore, of economic performance. So the production of this model has its days numbered.

However, in the official press release that they have published, Honda makes its position with this technology very clear …

«FCEVs will play a key role in our zero emissions strategy, which is being driven by our joint manufacturing and development agreements. We continue to make significant investments in fuel cell infrastructure and battery technology »

This statement of intent will appeal to the most environmentally friendly drivers, but it doesn’t do much good. Is that the Japanese firm does not make it clear if it is working on a relay or, if on the contrary, we are facing the latest generation of the Clarity. However, those who want to get a unit are still on time, since Honda will conclude production Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Fuel Cell in August 2021.

But also, this decision seems to affect more models of the brand. With the completion of its manufacture, the technical center they have in Sayama (Japan) will close its doors. This closure, in addition to Clarity, will take the legendary Legend and the familiar Odyssey ahead. The Acura RLX, the posh version of the Legend, already left the market a few months ago. In short, a pity that they leave us, although perhaps in the future there will be some surprise.

