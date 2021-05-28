Goodbye Hollywood! Zac Efron finally sells his gorgeous Los Angeles home

The handsome actor leaves his mansion in Los Feliz behind to start his new life in Australia with a little more budget. Take one last look!

TheAgency via The Grosby Group

After seven years of enjoying it, Zac Efron just sold his beautiful Los Angeles home for $ 5.3 million, confirming that he wants to make Australia his permanent home, after spending the last year filming and living in the beautiful country.

The “High School Musical” star bought the property in 2013 for $ 4 million, and after some changes and renovations, put it up for sale for $ 5.9 million in December 2020. But after several months with no buyers, it was the last reduction. price the one that successfully got them removed from her hands.

Perched high in the hills in the exclusive Los Feliz neighborhood, the quaint 525 m² mansion has 4 bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms, plus a guest house with one bedroom and one extra bathroom.

The modern 3-story property built in 1964 offers absolute privacy and enjoys the privilege of being surrounded by greenery; No less detail than surely conquered the new buyer as it had done with Zac, a well-known nature lover, almost 8 years ago.

One of the peculiarities of the house is that it is accessed through the upper floor, whose entrance and hall decorated with strong oriental inspiration and natural elements, invite you to relax and find peace.

As soon as we enter, we notice its great luminosity thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, which link the dining room and the cozy main living room with a fireplace. The windows, the spaciousness and the warm wooden floors are the fundamental elements that are repeated throughout the rest of the house.

The elegant gourmet kitchen with wood finishes and stone countertops opens into a family room, equipped with a retro pinball machine and television for moments of distraction.

The open design of the construction provides a pleasant visual experience free of obstacles, both towards its interior and towards the exterior views that can be appreciated from every corner.

The master bedroom and its large en-suite bathroom decorated in shades of gray conclude the main floor rooms.

The entrance staircase leads to the lower level, where the rest of the bedrooms are located, each with its own private bathroom. In addition to a study and an entertainment room equipped with a ping pong table and a shuffleboard.

In order to stay in shape without leaving the house, the sports lover could not help but have a gym and installed it in the guest house.

The luxurious amenities continue on the outside, with fully furnished balconies and terraces that run the width of the residence and conveniently connect each of the rooms, to make the most of one of the most beautiful panoramic views in the city.

Undoubtedly, one of the things that Efron will miss the most about his excavation is the spectacular exterior construction at different levels, with a circular hydromassage and artificial waterfall that connects with the fabulous pool, since it was one of the renovations that he himself included.

Some time ago the 33-year-old actor decided to move away from Hollywood and has even mentioned his desire to resume a simpler and more well-being life in his hit series “Down to Earth”, for which he has already started filming his second season in Australia.

Although rumors that Zac had abruptly ended his ten-month relationship with his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares were recently confirmed, the young actor does not plan to look back.

And now that he has finally gotten rid of his old property, he is ready to settle 100% in Australia, where he has already bought land to build his new home in the Tweed Valley in northeast New South Wales.