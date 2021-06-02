1/5

Goodbye Henry Cavill! Sebastian Stan conquers with video | AFP

Sebastian Stan plays the Winter Soldier in Marvel | AP

Goodbye Henry Cavill plays Superman in DC Comics | AP

Sebastian Stan is 38 years old | AP

Henry Cavill is 38 years old | EFE

Sighs and more sighs on Twitter are the ones we recently found thanks to actor Romanian-American Sebastian Stan who conquered his followers with a tender video dedicated to his girlfriend for her birthday, with them he far surpassed the British Henry cavill who had also recently surprised with a photo.

Curiously, each of the actors has worked for two of the most important comic franchises, on the one hand we have Sebastian Stan with him marvel universe, who plays the Winter Soldier who we also know as Bucky, Captain Rogers’ eternal friend “Captain America” ​​played by Chris Evans.

On the other hand we have Henry Cavill who gives life to the man of steel from DC Comics, the famous Clark Kent who thanks to his charisma and physique has fallen in love with millions of fans, especially dedicating a photo to his girlfriend Natalie.

Two important characters and actors in the film industry have made Internet users not decide to know who of the two could be the man more Romantic, because recently, about 6 hours ago, Sebastian shared a video dedicated to his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva a Spanish actress.

This romantic, tender and entertaining video has quickly become a trend on Twitter, due to the pandemic Sebastian Stan He must stay at home even though some people have already been seen on the streets, he keeps his distance and continues to take care of himself.

In his publication and video of 2:40 minutes we see the actor share “one day” next to his girlfriend, doing activities from the moment he wakes up until nightfall, however the curious and entertaining thing is that his girlfriend is in a photo on her cell phone .

Definitely Stan stole the hearts of his followers thanks to this entertaining video Because thousands would like to have the luck of Onieva not only for having such a famous and above all handsome boyfriend, but he also makes her laugh and that she has this type of detail with her that surely made more than one of us sigh when we saw him .

Happy Birthday. Over a year of darkness you became the light, I am very grateful, “wrote the actor.

His publication on Instagram has more than one million 200 thousand reproductions as for Twitter and there are about 7 thousand twettes referring to his publication precisely.

Some netizens are more than fascinated with the ingenuity of his gift for his girlfriend and without hesitation more than one netizen affirms that she wishes she had a boyfriend like the handsome actor.

Hundreds of photos of the actor are circulating at the moment as well as romantic memes with some of the scenes in the video, whether it is being at a romantic dinner, waking up making him breakfast or reading a book together, there is no doubt that Sebastian Stan is the example of the perfect man.

One of the parts that his fans liked the most is when the phone drops and he scared verifies that everything is fine, in the following scenes the photo appears with a band-aid in one of the corners and the actor giving him some tissues so that wipe away your tears.

Seeing him dance with his tie on his forehead was also another scene that fascinated everyone, perhaps it is not for the simple fact of having shared this publication that makes the actor entertaining, but this is not the first time he has done a video of this type being in quarantine, his personality and charisma is impregnated in these tender, curious and comic stories.