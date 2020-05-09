Of the Writing

José Luis Abreu Fofe, in voice; Edgardo Santiago aka Egui, keyboards; José David Pérez, drums and Orlando Méndez on guitar, are part of Circo, a Puerto Rican alternative rock band that with their first album, Not Everything That Is Pop Is Good, received two Latin Grammy nominations.

In 2005, his second album, En el cielo de tu boca, was nominated in four categories. After launching Cursi, the quartet announced an indefinite recess that lasted 13 years, in December 2019 it returned to record and produce Goodbye Hello.

Just on May 5, Circo released La Storm, their first single, on all digital platforms; In this regard, Fofe points out: “obviously, we did not know that we were going to be facing this world crisis; but yes, The storm is allusive to this moment of change, crucial in the life of each person; where you have no alternative but to pay attention to all your emotions, your feelings and let out all the anguishes and worries to rebuild yourself, find yourself again.

Rage and melancholy

The storm is an intimate, introspective song that invites you to think, to value relationships as a couple, to friends, and tends to reconnect with the deepest feelings we have. It’s that kind of song, that even though you’re surrounded by people, you’re going to feel like we’re speaking directly to your heart. And in musical terms, it is quite atmospheric, sublime. This has a lot to do with the lyrics, with the images that are created, which describe different sensations. If you listen to it with your eyes closed you will be able to feel melancholy, sadness, rage and sensuality and, mainly, catharsis to start again ”.

Start again

The Puerto Rican quartet, in addition to The Storm, is also scheduled to present So Many Years, The Jewels, and If You Go, three songs contained on the album, Goodbye Hello. Regarding the name of the album, Fofe himself says: “There is a historical and social process that has taken place here in Puerto Rico: we have had some very important climatological and political events since 2017, which have left us with our feelings on edge. . For the same reason, we are in an environment of change: we had a very large hurricane that greatly affected the island and was very poorly managed by the government; This caused many people to leave the country. It was a huge exodus. And they had to start again and say ‘goodbye’ when they had already built their lives. They have to face new challenges. And this has inspired many songs on this album.

“And as a band, we also say ‘goodbye’ to the pause we had taken and hello to this new meeting, which is to keep us active and working until life allows us to. This production has a bit of each of the members of Circo and we have created a timeless album, which is not influenced by passing fads. A collaborative process in both lyrics and music, where each of us is an essential part and we contribute all our talent as musicians and composers in this amalgam of retro pop, electro, alternative, new wave, post punk and psychedelia influences, all mixed to create the current Circus sound. ”

