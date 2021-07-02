Goodbye, give me

07/01/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

Dear Demetrius.

You left us yesterday. When I received the news, I could not believe it … and, surrounded by the sadness caused by the loss of a person you love, I looked back to remember so many moments that we lived together. The first thing I remembered was that month you lived in my house and that, even though they were difficult moments for you, we spent many hours talking. You always of what you wanted most: the Barcelonistas Peñas, Barça, Asturias and your many friends. I never got tired of listening to you talk and, above all, of your experiences with the Barça Peñas.

Today, many people have been orphaned. A discreet, honest man and friend of his friends has left.

I remember how difficult it was for you to accept that the Penya Barcelonista de Coma-ruga paid you a tribute. You told me … “A tribute? Yes, I haven’t done anything! & Rdquor; And the thing is that your humility made you not be aware of everything you had done for the Barça Peñas. Today, all the Barcelonistas Peñas del world we are in mourning. A man who dedicated his entire life to writing the daily life of the Peñas has left us. How many pages will the newspaper Sport have published during so many years of your chronicles on the life of the Peñas?

Friend Give me, have a good trip !. The culés will never forget you, and friends will always miss you.

Josep Maldonado i Gili

President of the Penya Barcelonista de Coma-ruga-95