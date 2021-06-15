Goodbye Galilea Montijo ?, Today program has a new host | Instagram

It was a rumor that the beautiful Anette Michel would be one of the drivers of the Today Program this Monday, June 14; However, the same broadcast has already corroborated it, is this the output of Galilea Montijo or the beautiful Andrea Legarreta ?.

According to La Comadrita, the actress who was faithful to TV Azteca for many years, could join the cast of hosts of the Hoy Program and this Monday would be the test to see if it would be appropriate to add the former host of Master Chef to the conduction of Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Arath de la Torre, Marisol González and more.

Anette Michel She has been open to new opportunities and television stations, this after she shared her farewell to Master Chef on social networks after 8 seasons at the helm.

It is worth noting that Michel no longer has exclusivity on TV Azteca and even had already visited the Televisa forums, this as godmother of the Monserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade television program.

The beautiful Anette Michel has been open to new projects and opportunities, indicating that regardless of television station, she would like to be in a project that excites her, helps her grow professionally and agrees with her peers.

The very idea that it was someone else who was in charge of the famous cooking show, Master Chef, was enormously surprised on social networks; However, this became a reality and they even suggested that it could be Luis Miguel’s ex, Araceli Arámbula, who replaced Anette Michel.

It was also rumored that this talented woman could return to soap operas, this under the baton of José Alberto Castro in La Desalmada, for which they assured, she did casting; but I don’t know confirmed a role for Michel.

The truth is that Anette is one of the most beloved faces of Mexican television, so it would not be surprising that she is indeed part of Andrea Rodríguez Doria’s strategies to make Televisa’s star morning show shine.