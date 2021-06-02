Goodbye Galilea Montijo, Livia Brito wears Ralph Lauren | Instagram

The actress Livia Brito attracts all eyes by printing her unique touch to an outfit that has dominated the latest trends, a blazer dress was the key piece with which she would surpass Galilea Montijo.

Wrapped up in a Ralph Lauren Livia brito He showed a photograph in which he shows that he has a very personal style when it comes to wearing trendy clothes. The outfit has become a strong constant in the wardrobe of the “Today’s driver“However, the next” La Desalmada “actress brought her own touch.

White is the color par excellence during this season, so celebrities do not miss the opportunity to add this color to their clothing collection, particularly if it dominates the trends of the season, as in this case the “blazer dress” of the 34-year-old artist, Brito Pestana.

Style is very personal, it has nothing to do with fashion. Fashion passes fast, style is forever, -Ralph Lauren- #liviabrito #style #fashion #attitude, was the inspiring message with which Livia Brito Pestana dominated this fashionable garment.

The comments and reactions were not lacking for the endearing character interpreter in “La Piloto” and “Médicos: Línea de vida”, among her most recent productions.

So pretty … Always marvelous … Beautiful … Goddess … I love you, were some of the comments with which the fans complimented the “model”.

The garment alone brings a touch of elegance to any look and whether in white or black in a straight cut or with other details, the truth is that many have surrendered to the iconic wardrobe.

One of them is the “television actress”, who also makes it clear that each one has a personal style and different ways of wearing the same outfit, although it is certainly not unnoticed that the future interpreter of “Fernanda Linares” overshadowed one or another celebrity.

The one that will be consecrated in the world of soap operas and acting for stories like “Triunfo del amor” “I love you, I love you”, “Italian girl is coming to marry” among other productions would make the public forget for a moment one of the who has reigned in recent days in the fashionista environment, Galilea Montijo.

With the popular garment made in a dress cut to the front with buttons and various details, the Mexican presenter of Televisa would leave everyone speechless when she appeared a few weeks ago with a piece that highlighted her most notable qualities.

A white blazer jacket highlighted her beautiful legs, which at that time made her the favorite with the right choice.

Elegant and chic was how “Gali” appeared in the program “Hoy” wearing the look in white which she combined with matching heels that highlighted her beautiful legs.

It should be said that one of the details that differentiate the past outfit of the “driver of Today” lies in the sleeves from which some ruffles that adorn the birth of the arm extend, the former television actress added some accessories of lower tones without reduce prominence to the dress.

Just a touch of color with some large earrings but in pastel color gave a plus and wasted elegance combined with the beauty look in which she decided on a very polished ponytail at the nape of the neck.

It did not take long for users and loyal fans of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres to react to the publication with various comments in which they were even more surprised and pointed out how “beautiful” she looked.