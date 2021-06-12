Goodbye Galilea! Cynthia Rodríguez looks like the queen of tv | Instagram

Beauty on television! The beautiful girlfriend of Carlos Rivera, Cynthia Rodríguez is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women on television and has looked like the queen of TV with a denim outfit with which she unseated even herself Galilea Montijo of Today Program.

Looking young and fresh, the former academic showed off in Come the joy, program to which it belongs with a two-piece set of a light-colored denim. Cynthia Rodriguez He dressed in high trousers fitted in his curves and wide at the bottom; At the top, Rodríguez’s charms were embodied by a blouse with a flirty neckline and front closure, as well as having beautiful wide and long sleeves that make her look more elegant.

The host and singer really posed like a professional highlighting her curves for a photograph that stole the sighs of hundreds in her Instagram stories.

This outfit, which Rivera’s girlfriend wore at Venga La Alegria, was complemented with high sandals, large earrings and a long ponytail that made her look elegant and stylish.

The appearance of Cynthia Rodríguez gives a fresh and young air to VLA, the direct competition of the Hoy Program, hosted by Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley, Lambda García and more.

For its part, Venga La Alegría also has a wide cast that includes Rodríguez, Laura G, Patricio Borguetti, El Capi Pérez and more. In recent months, VLA has been widely criticized on social networks for its desperate strategies to gain a greater audience and be able to unseat the Hoy Program.

One of the exclusives they shared was that they would have the famous actor and former wrestler John Cena on their show, netizens quickly made it a trend.

The sadness and feeling of having been cheated reached the public when they waited for a long time for Cena to appear on the TV Azteca morning program and it was until almost the end that the actor was announced, this to give way to a few minutes of interview by webcam with El Capi Pérez, where he spoke about his participation in the new Fast and Furious movie.

Social networks had no mercy on the program hosted by Cynthia Rodríguez and claimed it was a fraud, since they had hinted that John Cena would be physically in the program and would interact with them.