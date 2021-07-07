Goodbye fury, finito el catenaccio / Sebastián Luri

We have witnessed, in recent years, the death certificate of fury and catenaccio. It is nice to see how in countries with deep-rooted soccer idiosyncrasies such as Spain and Italy, the game evolved towards the current versions of the azurra and the red.

When Argentina was champion in 86, Bilardo He stated that the drawing that the albiceleste used the most – a libero and two stoppers – represented a tactical advance of 20 years. As the last one who wins is not questioned, that phrase seemed a revealed truth, but the reality is that this defensive structure closely resembled the one used by Helenio Herrera in their successful Inter of the 60’s. Just two decades later, to definitively remove the veil from the words of the Argentine DT, Italy was crowned in 2006 by scoring in the zone. While that team of Marcelo lippi It was not an ode to audacity, we could almost say that it definitely buried in the calcium the prestige of the individual persecutions that it had popularized Nereo rocco in the late 1940s, influenced by the ideas of the Austrian Karl Rappan. What happened so that Italy was putting aside the catenaccio and less speculative teams like that of Mancini? While cultural changes are multifactorial, they generally rest on a cornerstone. In this case he had a first and last name: Arrigo Sacchi.

In Spain the process was different. Unlike the azurra that had been crowned in world championships, before the Euro 2008 the red fury was almost anemic in titles. Everything changed when Spanish football stopped being obsessed with “the balls and the p’alante” and gave importance to the technique and the ball. In other words, how he graphed Menotti; “When he stopped being a bull, to become a bullfighter”. To the process of professionalization of sport that took place after Barcelona 92 ​​and from which football was not exempt, different milestones were added that paid for the change in mentality; the Dream Team of Cruyff —Which he found with Pep its version 3.0—, teams like Tenerife Valdano or the SuperDepor, which showed that with modest budgets you could be the protagonist and play European cups; or the Salamanca of Juanma Lillo, which showed that in 2daB and second you can also win by playing well, etc. The conviction with which those led by Luis Enrique she is the daughter of all that.

By the way, yesterday Spain deserved more, but Italy passed. Anyway, football had already won.

