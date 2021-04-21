Goodbye Erika Buenfil! Luis Miguel will be the “king” In Tik Tok? | Instagram

He has conquered so many hearts and spaces, that it no longer sounds strange that he singer Luis Miguel, further expand your popularity with the help of technology, now you will reach Tik Tok and could dethrone the occasional “queen”.

The call “Sun of Mexico“He does not stop giving surprises to his unconditional followers, after the” boom “generated by the premiere of the second season that portrays his life on Netflix with Luis Miguel: The Series, it was announced that he will open an account on the famous Tik Tok application.

While it is true, “Luismi” has never been very assiduous on social networks and less to share what happens in his personal life, however, a news shook his fans this Tuesday with his foray into this platform, only until today it already has just over 3,600 followers!

Luis Miguel opens an account on Tik Tok and already has 3,600 followers. Capture

In the same way, it should be reiterated that these moments the account does not have much activity, since the interpreter of “I know you will return”, has not made any video on the social network that has placed Erika Buenfil in the honeys of the success of the the internet does not follow any user either.

With the launch of the second season, the acclaimed production of the streaming service caused a collapse in the Twitter platform, so possibly more reactions are expected now for this new medium where the “divo from Mexico”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri reappears to challenge your fans.

Will he still be the “king”?

It should be said that the famous application which became so popular during 2020 for various figures in the world of entertainment highlighted the histrionic Érika Buenfil as one of the most popular to which other celebrities followed in her footsteps.

But going back to the phenomenal premiere of the licensed bioseries of the “music star” this could place him as one of the favorites in the video application. Will it bring surprises to his fans? So far it is something that is unknown, but surely they will be very attentive to the new account.

It was last Monday, April 19, when Gallego Basteri was celebrated mainly by his fans who did not stop remembering the special date in which the “legend of Spanish music” came to this world in 1970.

Although Luis Miguel was not born in Mexico but in Puerto Rico, from a very young age he came with his family to Mexico City where his father began to make him a great artist, so he has proudly considered himself Mexican, something that he also knows. he has printed by taking “México en la piel” as he names one of his albums.

From the outset, “Micky” stole the hearts of all girls and adolescents from his first public appearances, particularly in programs such as “Siempre en Domingo”, which was attended by consolidated and new figures seeking to succeed in music. A space that for many was the beginning of their great careers.

Although he had previously revealed his great talent at the wedding of the daughter of the then president of Mexico, in 1981 at the age of 11 the success of his performance was so notorious that just a month later, Luisito Rey (his father) was already talking with executives of the EMI label.

Today, the name of Luis Miguel represents an icon of the industry internationally, his career, trajectory and personal life have given so much to talk about for several years, that now the success of his life is reflected in two seasons of a series He has put his fame back on top.