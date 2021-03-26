Goodbye Elsa Jean !, Mia Khalifa opens her robe and draws glances | Instagram

Elsa Jean has gained enormous popularity in the world of adult films; However, not all her beauty, nor talent, have been able to leave a woman in oblivion. actress much remembered: Mia Khalifa. Sarah Joe Chamoun He demonstrated with a single photograph on Instagram that he is capable of capturing all eyes.

In the image she shared on her official Instagram account, Mia Khalifa was shown from an elegant indoor pool and sitting with her legs crossed to show them off to the fullest. What left the fans of the star more than pleased was that the webcam model He chose to open his robe to show more to his followers.

Internet users were more than pleased to see the girl from Beirut posing for them in a small black two-piece swimsuit, with quite natural makeup and her hair collected. Mia showed how comfortable she was in a robe and slippers.

The photograph was quite attractive when sharing the flirtatious sister of Maite Khalifa, who just ventured as an actress in adult films, with her robe completely open showing a lot of skin and curves.

Along with the image, Khalifa shared a funny and brief anecdote, noting that his partner was quite tired and soaked at the time of capturing the image.

“Take a picture of me” * @ robertsandberg soaking wet and exhausted *: “is this good?” Me: “No, one more” , he wrote the photograph together.

This publication dates from November 2018 and Mia khalifa got more than 800 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The truth is that the young Lebanese has become an influencer and has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Currently there are many beautiful actresses in the world of adult cinema; However, neither Elsa Jean nor Lana Rohades have managed to make this type of public forget the image and games of the irreverent Mia Khalifa.