Goodbye Ed Sheeran! Dua Lipa, the most listened to British artist in 2020 – El Sol de México

Dua Lipa was the most listened to artist on UK radio and television in 2020 thanks to the success of her second album “Future Nostalgia”, with which she managed to unseat Ed Sheeran, who had held his reign since 2017, from the top spot.

➡️ #SorryDuaCdmx: Mexicans apologize to the singer after the push she suffered from a fan

This was confirmed on Wednesday by the UK Music Licensing Company (PPL), which explained that the fact that the album was released just four days after the start of the first national lockdown in March 2020 caused it to be “the soundtrack of many people during the pandemic. ”

“I am incredibly proud to be the most listened to artist on radio, television and across the UK. I wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to bring some happiness in such a difficult time,” admitted the Kosovar Albanian-born British songwriter in a company statement.

Two singles from the album, “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical” were placed in the top 10 of the most listened to songs of 2020, in a PPL list led by The Weeknd with his “Blinding Lights”, which has already earned him to the Canadian artist the BRIT for Best International Male Artist.

Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia” were also very successful at the last BRIT gala, winning Best British Album and Best British Female Artist.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Ed Sheeran, who had been unbeatable for four years as the UK’s most listened to artist, has dropped to second place in a year in which he has released only one single, “Afterglow”, at the end of December. The podium is completed by Ariana Grande, being the first time that the artist appears on the PPL list.