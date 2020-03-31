Meghan Markle and the prince harry they prepare for their transition out of the British royal family. One day after they officially lost their titles as members of the royal family, they announced that their Instagram account was ending.

“Thanks to this community for the support, inspiration and shared commitment to do good in the world,” see reads in the note they published to their followers.

According to a spokesperson for the couple, Meghan and Harry will no longer use the @SussexRoyal account on Instagram but will remain active for now. The couple already live in the Los Angeles area where they will begin their new life outside of the royal family.

