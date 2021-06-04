“Goodbye cowboy”, Disney Channel closes and will go down in history | INSTAGRAM

This news arrived and devastated social networks, this is how the Disney Channel is about to close, famous for its classic series like Hannah Montana, High School Musical, Lizzie McGuire and many more will finally come to an end by decision of the same company.

However, it is not a total closure, since its content will migrate and now it will be being distributed in another way, the most current and what seems to be the future.

That’s right, as you can now imagine the world of streaming is what dominates the market, so Disney prefers to concentrate all its content in that place on its platform Disney Plus, where you can find what you already enjoyed on the channel.

This was announced by Dany martins driver Zapping Zone. Besides the CEO from Walt disney company ensures that they continue to work very hard to release the best of themselves and clarify through Twitter the next.

“The vast majority of content will go to streaming platforms, this is a new strategy that we are focusing on to advance directly to the consumer,” he shared.

But why the sudden closure of the channel? The decision did not surprise many, in fact the CEO of the company knows that he will be closing many more channels to move to streaming, since most people are now dedicated to watching content in this way.

Me: I haven’t watched the Disney Channel for many years News: * Disney Channel will close and its last broadcast will be on June 25 * Me: pic.twitter.com/Su627481IB – MEMES FOR YOU (@TuitsMeme) June 4, 2021

The channel’s programming that is broadcast in Latin America continues to broadcast classic series in addition to everything new from Disney that is emerging for the channel, Soy Luna, Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Coop and Mandy, Sidney as Max, The Greens in the Big City, Hollie Hobby and more.

You will be able to continue viewing its content after June 25 on Disney Plus, so in case it is not subscribed we recommend that you activate your membership and enjoy everything that will be available through this means that will be enough and all of the best quality .

In social networks, of course, there is great sadness and emptiness, and many users are complaining because they still have their cable service and would rather not close the channel.

It seems that sooner or later everything will move there is the Internet but as there are many different companies we will have too many options and we will not be able to have subscriptions in all media, something that is now causing a new disruption.

What will the future of content be? Will television actually cease to exist as we once knew it? We will only know that with time.