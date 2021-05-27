Goodbye confirmed: Usman Garuba enters the 2021 draft

Jonathan Givony, the especially in draft of ESPN, has announced a definitive step for, it was an open secret, the jump of Usman Garuba to the NBA: the Real Madrid center has completed the entry forms for the 2021 draftTherefore, he will be one of the eligible players for the thirty franchises at the ceremony on July 29.

It’s a generation that’s expected a lot, for some historically talented analysts: Cade Cunningham, an extraordinary forward, will be a No. 1 shot and a player called to be a superstar. But also Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga … In a category draft, Garuba also has a lot of eyes on him. Round the elections called lottery (lottery picks), the first 14 corresponding to the 14 teams that do not play playoffs and that go to the draft lottery to aspire to the first elections.

ESPN itself gives Garuba the choice number 14, in other specialized websites it falls a little more (16, 17) and in some it is close to the top 10. His choice, very sure in the first round, will move in those picks although there are always surprises in the time of the elections. In any case, It is an optimal starting point for a Garuba who, at 19, wants to make the leap. Since he played at an extraordinary level in the quarterfinals of the Euroleague, in the epic series against Efes, in his environment it had leaked that his intention was to go now, for the next season, to the United States, where their defensive capacity is valued very positively, by physical and instinct, and it is believed that he has potential, although he is green, to also grow as an attacking player.

Givony himself, who has announced the official status of Garuba’s candidacy for the draft, thus highlights the game of the Spanish pivot: “He is surely the most versatile defender of the promises of this 2021 draft, and he already has experience marking some of the most formidable players in international basketball.from small point guards to game-creating forwards and more traditional centers ”. And although it is recognized that he is not very tall, it is believed that he makes up for it with his intensity, his sense of the game and his size: “It allows him to play as if he were bigger than is coupled with his outstanding intensity and instinct. He is also a good passer and is developing an interesting three-shot ”. Some in America They compare him to players like OG Anunoby (Raptors) or PJ Washington (Hornets).

This is the roadmap now for Azuqueca de Henares: the season will end at Real Madrid and He will go to the United States to complete private trainings and interviews with the franchises most interested in having him. Before the draft, on June 22, the lottery will be held to determine the exact order of choice. There Garuba will already have an idea of ​​the handful of franchises in which he will have the most options to continue his career.