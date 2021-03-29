Goodbye Celia Lora !, Apolonia Lapiedra in thread and back

Goodbye Celia Lora !, Apolonia Lapiedra in thread and from behind | Instagram

The beautiful adult film actress, Apolonia Lapiedra posed on her back for a spectacular photograph with which she definitely unseated the charms of Celia Lora. The famous star decided that that would be the way she would showcase what she has in the best way.

Samanta Sánchez MartínezAs is her first name, she surprised her followers on Instagram by posting a photograph that definitely surpasses even the most flirtatious of the beautiful and popular Celia Lora.

Apolonia Lapiedra chose to display her body in threads for the occasion, the image shows the couple of Ramiro Lapiedra placeholder image from behind and on a black padded sofa. This beautiful woman who has acted as a partner of Alex Lora’s daughter in some videos looks quite concentrated looking at herself in the mirror while the camera captured her curves in black threads. Spectacular!.

The beautiful Apolonia Lapiedra He shared the photo on his official Instagram account on April 10, 2019 and exceeded 30 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Definitely, her beautiful beauty and her more than flirtatious pose caused strong comments in the Instagram comment box where Lapiedra has more than 700 thousand followers.