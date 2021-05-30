Goodbye captain! Gavin MacLeod, the famous actor from the “Love Cruise”, dies – El Sol de México

Gavin MacLeod, the remembered captain of The Love Boat, died this Saturday at the age of 90, without the cause being revealed for the moment, his relatives reported.

The death was confirmed by Mark See, the artist’s nephew, to Variety magazine.

He was 90 years old, said the publication, which recalled that the health of the activist and author “had worsened in recent months.”

Born in Mount Kisco, New York State, MacLeod, originally named Allan George See, was raised in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

His mother worked for Reader’s Digest, according to Variety, while his father was the owner of a gas station and a descendant of the native Chippewa people, also known as Ojibwa, the film industry information portal IMDb detailed.

After graduating in 1952 in Fine Arts and serving in the Air Force, he moved to New York, where he worked as an usher and elevator operator at Radio City Music Hall, but then decided to go to Los Angeles.

After some minor roles on the big screen and on television, his film debut took place in 1958 with the movie “I want lo live” and since then he has participated in different productions as a supporting actor or playing sporadic characters, mainly as a villain. .

Those of you younger than you who did not see “The Girl on TV” (that’s what the Mary Tyler Moore show was called here) would know Ed Asner for Lou Grant, Betty White for “The Golden Girls” and Gavin MacLeod for “The love boat ”. pic.twitter.com/2spKxUzMER – Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) May 30, 2021

But it was his performance as Murray Slaughter, a news writer on the series The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which aired between 1970 and 1977, that made him popular and earned him two Golden Globe nominations.

International recognition came from the hand of his leading role in the television series The Love Boat (1977), known in Spanish as The Love Cruise or Vacations at Sea, which was broadcast between 1977 and 1986.

After learning of MacLeod’s death, Ed Asner, his partner on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, said his heart was broken.

“Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I’ll see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I’ll see them in a bit. Betty, it’s just you and me now,” she wrote. in reference to actress Betty White, who played the character of Sue Ann Nivens in the series.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Also Princess Cruises, the cruise line that provided the ship for The Love Boat, mourned the death of the actor, whom it described as its “beloved global ambassador.”

MacLeod is survived by four children by his first wife, Joan Rootvik, and his second wife, actress Patti Kendig, whom he married in 1974 and again in 1985, after they divorced in 1982.