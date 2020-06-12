Volunteers have designed coffins made of cardboard to donate to families without the means to bury loved ones.

Most days, Luis Fernando Ortiz, educated at Harvard, quits his job as administrator of one of the largest freight transport companies in Bolivia and puts on a biosafety suit to go looking for bodies.

Ortiz, 37, is a member of the “Goodbye Brigades,” a team of volunteers who have sprung up across the impoverished country to collect the bodies of people who have died from the coronavirus, whose families are too poor to pay for their burials.

The brigades called “Avei”, which means goodbye in a local indigenous language, coordinate the collection of bodies with relatives and the police, and transport them to the nearest cemetery.

They have also designed coffins made of white cardboard, with a rudimentary cross taped to the top, to donate to families without the means to bury their loved ones and municipalities overwhelmed by the disease.

Overtime sites work overtime to meet the demand for new graves. In Santa Cruz, eastern Bolivia, a palm-fringed grassy field, where family members congregated after funerals, has been excavated to make way for a mass grave, in which brigade personnel slide body after Body.

“In this week alone we have mobilized 13 bodies and the authorities comment on projections of many more infected and therefore deceased in the coming weeks, ”Ortiz told . as morgue workers dumped a body bag of the several unloaded from a red truck into the newly dug well.

Bolivia had until Thursday 14 thousand 644 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 487 deaths, but since it is one of the countries where the least amount of tests is carried out, medical experts say the actual number of infected people could be vastly higher.

The brigades were conceived by beneficiaries of an organization that awarded grants to young Bolivians to help them study at universities in the United States or Europe, many of whom are now top executives like Ortiz and lead the brigades.

Its founders want to avoid in Bolivia what happened to the victims of Covid-19 in the largest city in Ecuador, Guayaquil, where bodies were sometimes left on the street or in relatives’ homes after death rates increased and overwhelmed authorities.

Ortiz said everyone had a duty to help lessen the pain of the coronavirus outbreak. “We are all being affected,” he said.

“I have relatives in intensive care. We are looking for a fan for my wife’s grandfather to save her life. Everything is collapsed, “he added. (Rts)