Goodbye blouse! Salma Hayek poses her charms for famous magazine | Instagram

Beautiful and radiant again, the beautiful Salma Hayek dazzles on the July cover of the prestigious Instyle Magazine. The Mexican star looked like a great diva by highlighting her charms with a tailored jacket.

The actress who will begin her career in Mexican soap operas made use of the elegance of the jacket to pose as an empowered woman; However, this does not mean that she would lose her touch of flirtation and the pronounced neckline without a blouse gives much more than that, a spectacular view of her famous charms.

The successful Hayek posed leaning against a sculpture, looking seriously at the camera and looking like the strong woman that she is. The producer de Monarca dressed completely in black and complemented her outfit with her loose hair and accessories full of shine and elegance.

It may interest you: She let them escape, Daniella Chávez could not contain her charms

It was through her official Instagram account that the famous one shared the cover with her followers and also thanked Instyle for having her once again in this important place.

It may interest you: “Delicada de salud”, Verónica Castro and her strange absence

In recent weeks, Salma Hayek Jimenez She has been very active in social networks, constantly uploading photos to the famous social network. Valentina Paloma’s mother usually shares images of the past and also of the present, of her day to day or in which she poses more than spectacular.

It may interest you: Gala charms, Celia Lora in an elegant evening dress

At more than 50 years, Hayek steals the breath of his followers every time he decides to appear on social networks in a swimsuit, showing off his pronounced and famous curves, confirming that the years do not pass through her.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

A few days ago, the Mexican actress shared a really special photograph, since in it, a very young Salma Hayek posed only with a thin white cloak that covered the most essential of her anatomy and some mirrors played with the effect of showing everything, she had great success in the social network.