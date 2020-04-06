The singer of a very clear message for the women of the world

April 06, 20208: 21 AM

Billie Eilish Pirate is an 18-year-old American singer-songwriter who, from an early age, has captured the attention of all the media for her unique style.

In addition to the aforementioned, the singer is one of the women with the most influence on young people in the United States and part of Europe, for this reason she is always expressing strong messages of conscience.

One of the things that has most characterized the young woman is that it is usual to observe wearing loose clothing, since she has never liked to wear tight or low-cut clothing since she does not want her body to be objectified.

For this reason, he took the opportunity at one of his concerts to give a very clear message to the women of the world, since he decided to take off his loose clothes and show his body a little.

At the time of doing it her fans were surprised but they supported her at all times this act has been the subject of much controversy for the young singer, as she has been branded as a feminist.

After doing so, the singer expressed the following: “I don’t want my body to be objectified. I am going to show it as it is. Does what you see provoke you? It does not matter if I wear more or less clothes, I do not intend to allow your opinion to change me ”.

