Goodbye beard! Ricky Martin debuts a new look and makes them fall in love

Goodbye beard! Ricky Martin launches a new look and makes them fall in love | Instagram

Fans of singer Ricky Martín felt pleased after the “pop star” made a radical change in his style that took several years off him, said goodbye to the beard that made him look like “old man”, his attractive face fell in love again all his followers who filled him with flattering comments and even called him “Mango”.

The Puerto Rican artist, Enrique Martín Morales, better known as Ricky Martin, caused a stir with the new image that he recently boasted where it is appreciated that he finally chose to get rid of one of the styles that will generate the most criticism, the “Puerto Rican“He returned with all his charm, and his admirers were the most satisfied.

It transpired that the interpreter of great successes such as “Your memory”, “María”, “Livin, La vida loca”, etc., would have a great event on his doorstep, the “Latin American Music Awards” in which he collaborated with Carlos Vives. No doubt whatever the reason, it is something his loyal fans are grateful for having their attractive idol back.

In the postcard that the music idol shares on his official Instagram account, you can see the preparation he is in for this new project. “Let’s talk # RM30”, is the message with which the publication accompanies and where he looks with a smaller beard and a darker color.

It would be shortly before the awards ceremony when the nationalized Spanish would shine on the red carpet with a white suit and an earring causing a stir among his admirers, in addition to some other recognized faces of the industry such as Maribel Guardia with whom he posed in a picture.

It should be said that on this occasion, the 49-year-old star did not attend accompanied by her husband Jwan Yosef, with whom she frequently stars in family moments, however, on other occasions the plastic artist has shown all the support he provides to the “king of pop Latin”.

They called him “old man”

In recent months, various comments and criticisms have made the remembered target a target. “former member of Menudo“After he appeared with a white beard which they referred to, he made him look like” an old man “, something that Ricky endured during the months in which he has been confined with his family.

The native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, would give priority to spending time with the family during the most difficult months of the health crisis, for which he would previously reveal that he neglected a little of himself to keep up with the needs of his children and husband particularly during the time that should pass without leaving home.

Something that undoubtedly the twins, Valentino, Matteo, Lucía and Renn could affect to some extent, so that all the attention from the film and television actor would be directed to them, putting his own mental health in the background. would reveal.

Even a photo shared for several days by Eglantina Zing, the best friend of the recognized with several Latin Grammys, shows him already without the “lumberjack beard.”

The model and host, who has been linked to the motherhood of Martin’s children, saying that “she was the egg donor” so that her closest friend could make her dream come true and bring her children into the world.

Something that neither of them have confirmed, however, Martín Morales would have pointed out in an alleged interview that the “television presenter” is like a “mother to them”, this, added to the most recent publication by the famous presenter, returned to place the couple in the target of rumors.