Goodbye Bankia, hello CaixaBank: what dividend will the new superbank pay?

The new one CaixaBank will distribute the 50% of your profits as a dividend, as JP Morgan analysts anticipate. “We believe that CaixaBank is well positioned to pay at least 50% of the earnings in dividends, which translates into a dividend yield of 6% / 7% in 2022/2023“They state in their latest report on the new Spanish super bank. This calculation would imply the payment of some 16 – 17 cents per share next year, approximately, based on the current market price.

For the US firm, CaixaBank is “justly valued” by the market at current prices, which are around 2.56 euros per share. Their analysts have adjusted their target price slightly up for the end of 2022 until 2.80 euros from 2.65 euros, after the effective integration of Bankia, but they do not give the value a significant upside potential, which justifies their advice of ‘neutral’.

Regarding the dividend, the Chairman of CaixaBank, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, postponed any announcements until “the new Board of Directors is formed, which will be competent to set the dividend policy“In addition, it must be taken into account that, until September, the bank will not be able to distribute more than 15% of its 2020 net profit among its shareholders, due to the limitations imposed by the European Central Bank (ECB) due to to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, for the moment, the only thing confirmed is that CaixaBank will distribute a dividend of 2.68 cents per share during the second quarter among its shareholders against last year’s profits. Although this does not exclude the possibility of increasing their remuneration when the supervisor allows it.

JP Morgan’s forecast is that the entity will generate a ratio of return on the net value of its assets (RoNAV) that will oscillate between 7.2% and 8.2% in 2022 and 2023, compared to the 8% guidance anticipated for 2022. “Our estimates include income synergies of 75 million euros from the Bankia joint venture in insurance and 770 million in cost synergies”, these experts affirm.

However, they leave out of their forecasts the guide of income synergies of between 120 and 215 million for the period 2023-2025 due to “to the problems of other mergers in Spain to obtain income synergies“In addition, his forecast for the cost of risk between 2021 and 2023 is 60 basis points.

“We assumed the consolidation of Bankia’s balance sheet in the first quarter, but we think that CaixaBank will wait until the second quarter to sign up Restructuring cost provisions of 2,400 million and costs of 1 billion by termination of Bankia’s agreement with Mapfre in insurance“, Explain.

Gonzalo Gortázar, CEO of the entity, anticipated that the first quarter results they will already include “a complete photo of the resulting group numbers”, so that will be when they can givemore details on the forecasts and estimates that we handle for the whole of the year“.

The manager already anticipated that they want to close the restructuring of their workforce and their network of branches in Spain as soon as possible. “We have two main challenges ahead of us in 2021. Organizational restructuring, which will have important implications on the resizing of the group; and prepare the technological integration of both platforms, “he said.

Analysts encrypt this cut in the group’s output of between 7,000 and 8,000 employees, mostly focused on over 50 years. The bank has a workforce in Spain of about 43,500 employees, so it will reduce its workforce by approximately 10%.

On the closure of offices, according to the analysts of the British bank Barclays, the entity will close 23% of its network, which currently has about 6,100 offices in Spain, (3,800 from CaixaBank and 2,270 from Bankia). Its valuation implies the closure of some 1,411 branches.