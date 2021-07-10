Good victory for Sergio Fernández

Last night at the Sports Palace in Oviedo, the Asturian Sergio Fernandez (11-1-1, 3 KOs), former Spanish middleweight champion, scored a good ten-round win against the Argentine Tomás Andrés Reynoso (13-8-1, 3 KO) in a good environment with reduced capacity and about 600 people in the stands.

«The Kaiser» won by points after the card of the Judge-Referee Mr. Casas of 97-94. The fight was highly contested and interesting with a Reynoso who tried to put the local in trouble, but Fernández, without risking too much, knew how to manage the victory.

In the other two bouts, four rounds at cruiserweight, the Spaniards clearly superiority, with the former Spanish cruiserweight champion Cesar Cordoba (13-2, 11 KO) winning by TKO in the first round against the Hungarian Jozsef Kormany (19-45-1, 6 KO), which he shot down several times, while the Asturian cruiser Alberto tapia (2-3, 1 KO) beat Hungarian debutant by KO in the first round, with a body shot Robert Bagi.