Good vibes in the first training session of the U21 with Mingueza and Iñaki Peña

05/25/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

The Spanish U-21 team started on Tuesday the preparation for the qualifying part of the European of the category, in which they will premiere next Monday in Maribor against Croatia (6:00 p.m. CEST), with a soft session in The Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas in which Manu García did specific work.

The Sporting de Gijón midfielder played the 90 minutes with his team yesterday, so he jumped onto the pitch for the initial talk by coach Luis de la Fuente and then, after participating in the hall to Javi Puado for his 23rd birthday, he went to the gym.

Absence on the lawn that adds to those of Yeremy Pino and Fer Niño, who are in Poland to play the final of the Europa League with their Villarreal against Manchester United. After tomorrow’s game (21:00 CEST), they will join the group “as quickly as possible as allowed by the & rdquor; for the coronavirus, said de la Fuente at the press conference after announcing the call.

During the opening minutes, open to the press, the coaching staff prepared various activation exercises with the ball, starting with a team futvolley in which the good atmosphere prevailing in the Spanish Under-21 team’s dressing room was seen.

Óscar Mingueza was one of the most active hesitating to his companions, while the coaching staff was surprised by the precision of the head of Bryan Gil, who returns for this phase after having been part of the senior team in March. The physical trainer, Carlos Rivera, joked that they will place him at the near post for the strategy plays.

For its part, Marc Cucurella, Adrià Pedrosa, Abel Ruiz and Alejandro Francés, who come with a workload with their respective clubs, began training with continuous running and accelerations as an activation.

The team led by Luis de la Fuente will leave tomorrow Wednesday for Maribor (Slovenia), to prepare there, the place of the clash, the match against Croatia. In case of winning, the semifinal will also be played in the same location. They will repeat the group stage as it is the same venue as the matches they played in March against Slovenia and Italy.