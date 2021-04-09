Long live wine: good stock market harvest in 2021

Today only two securities related to the sector are listed on the Continuous: Bodegas Riojanas and Barón de Ley, in the latter case with a delayed delisting takeover bid. This is the X-ray of the wine sector on the Spanish stock market. Wine sales fell in the world by 14.2% and especially the fortified ones, a few tenths more compared to sparkling wines.

In Spain, data from EAE Business School forecast a 34% drop in sales in all of 2020 due to the pandemic effect. Although the data from the Ministry of Agriculture, with the year not yet closed, indicate that the purchase of wine in the Alimentation channel has grown by 25% until November of last year. The most demanded are those of appellation of origin, They grow over 31% and in volume they are driven almost 33% compared to 2019.

From the EAE Business School they point out that wine consumption in Spain has been slowing down since 2008, although with a tendency to buy higher quality wines, which has led to an increase in per capita spending on wine in the last decade. On the stock market, the two listed on the Continuous Market recover after 2020 to forget. Let’s see how.

Riojanas wineries

The Rioja Alta company, owner of brands such as Viña Albina or Monte Real, went public in 1997, a long journey for a small company of which a good part of its shares, 60% in particular, is still in the hands of the two founding families, for a winery dating back to 1890.

Its stock market journey has been clearly descending since since the end of 2017 the value has lost more than 31% in its price in the market. That is, it has gone from capitalizing € 31.5 million to only € 18.33. But the worst year in recent years has undoubtedly been that of the pandemic. Bodegas Riojanas closed 2020 with a fall of more than 25% to 3.20 euros per share. The decline in sales is one of the underlying reasons, despite the fact that Rioja wines they are still the most demanded in the market.

Last year, the group based in Cenicero, closed the year with a loss of revenue of 8.7%, with 18.51 million compared to 20.28 the previous year. However, in a year also afflicted by US tariffs and despite its international diversification, its data in Spain saved the accounts, with a 6% drop in revenue. His net result 181,000 euros, with a 45% drop due to the Covid effect.

American tariffs that have caused a major debacle in their accounts, hence the four-month pact without them, reached between the new administration of Joe Biden and the European Union for its products, has given a definite boost to value so far this year. Shares that rose by 12% after hearing the news of the abolition of the additional 25% tariff for their exports that had been applied since October 2019. With all this, the value returns to positive levels with a recovery so far this year of 11.9%

Graphic Bodegas Riojanas

Baron of Law

This winery, also from La Rioja, also goes from less to more in this 2021. Last year it was not so bad, with increases at the end of the year of almost 1% and so far this year it rises in its price to 119 euros at which it closed yesterday, 8.2% with a capitalization of 482 million euros. It has been on the stock market since 1997. In recent years, Barón de Ley has been one of the 10 Spanish wine companies that has sold the most in recent years. In 2019, for example, its annual turnover was the ninth in Spain in the wine sector with 100 million euros.

Meanwhile, in 2020 he earned 20.6 million euros, almost 25% less than the previous year due to the impact of the pandemic on his accounts, mainly due to the fact of being at home and restoration closure, with a 31% drop in its sales to bars. But its turnover only fell in such a tough year by 4.5% from those 100 million to which we referred. It specifically reached 95.7, while its sales in Spain plummeted 10%.

However, the value is out of the market. In September 2020, they presented to the CNMV an exclusion takeover bid from the company’s management offering 109 euros per share on the almost 10% of the company’s free float on the stock market, in a valuation report last summer carried out by Renta 4. Although there is a group of shareholders who oppose the operation, led by the Avantage fund, who do not see the justified price. Hence, as of April 9, 2021, it has not yet been carried out.

Now the CNMV has requested a new valuation report of the company that has changed its business plan and in which it is also put on the table that its current market price reaches 120 euros per share compared to the 109 offered.

Baron de Ley graph