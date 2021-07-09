Good start for Jon Rahm at the Scottish Open

07/08/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

The Basque Jon Rahm got off to a good start at the Scottish Open, held at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, with an initial lap of 66 strokes (-5), which allowed him to reach the top positions of the European Tour tournament.

Rahm, number one in the world, signed seven birdies and two bogeys in exceptional conditions to play on a course linkyes –without any air and summer temperature-, to be placed in the fourth position.

Accompanying Rahm is the Cádiz-born Álvaro Quirós, who signed the very round that Rahm, and therefore, in the high zone of the classification.

Jack Senior, First Leader

The tournament was led by English Jack Senior, who finished with 64 strokes (-7) to take the lead alone, followed by Lee Westwood and world number three, Justin Thomas., who shone with a lap of 65, for the provisional second place.

Rahm was accompanied precisely by the American, and the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who was not so fine on the first day and he had to settle for a return of 70 strokes (-1), far from the first.

From this first day of the Scottish Open, tournament prior to the Open Championship next week, highlight the return of Barcelona’s Adri Arnaus, who finished with -3, in 26th place.